Lubbock family highlights need for March of Dimes research, ahead of Signature Chefs fundraiser

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Next week, some of the best chefs in Lubbock will be serving dishes to support West Texas families. The March of Dimes is hosting its biggest fundraiser of the year, Signature Chefs: Feeding Motherhood.

The fundraiser is Thursday, October 19, at the Buddy Holly Hall at 6:30 p.m. Lubbock’s top chefs donate their time and dishes for tables of sponsors, all to support the health of moms and babies in West Texas.

Chair for the event, Dr. Cari Sorrell, says donations will fund the Supportive Pregnancy Care program. It partners with the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center to provide group prenatal care for women in rural areas.

“They also distribute kits to help moms monitor their blood pressure at home. Again, sometimes they have limited opportunities to have one-on-one obstetrics care,” Dr. Sorrell said. “So, if they do, through education, see a reading that is concerning, they can contact their provider so that they can intervene early enough before it affects them or their baby.”

West Texas is a maternity care desert, where there is limited access to birthing hospitals and obstetric care.

“So, trying to get these tools into those communities helps decrease the number of those moms and babies that have to be sent to Lubbock,” she said.

The money raised for the March of Dimes goes to support lifesaving research that helps decrease the risks of premature births and maternal deaths, something this year’s mission family is thankful for.

Parents John and Kelsie Hatchett are grateful for their healthy five-year-old son Briggs, after a scary start to their family. Soon after Briggs was born, he was sent to the NICU.

“As soon as I heard that noise, my heart sank and I remember yelling at her, no, just do whatever you can to keep him breathing on his own,” Kelsie said.

Hatchett is is a neonatal nurse, so she knows how devastating these situations can be.

“The uncertainty. She’s seen some of the worst, so you just never know what to expect with it,” John said.

Fortunately, Briggs went home after a few days. While their NICU stay was short, they don’t want other families to experience that same fear.

“I understand firsthand how important it is to invest in research and to really capitalize on that knowledge and that education beforehand, to reduce the number of babies that have to be exposed to the ICU setting,” Kelsie said.

Kelsie says people wanting to give to the March of Dimes should know their donations directly affect the families she works with every day.

“I think if I had it my way, I would take everybody through the NICU just to see, this is where it goes. This is what you’re trying to prevent. This is what you want to improve,” she said.

Use this QR code to donate to the cause:

Donate to the March of Dimes using this QR code. (KCBD)

The Signature Chefs fundraiser next week will also feature a live and silent auction. It’s Thursday, October 19, at the Buddy Holly Hall at 6:30 p.m.

Sorrell says there are still sponsorship options available and pairs of tickets. Find those here.

