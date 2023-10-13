Lubbock native writes, illustrates children’s book inspired by West Texas

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A new children’s book authored and illustrated by a Lubbock native is bringing inspiration from the Hub City and West Texas to the page.

“I read to my son, so one day out of the blue, I thought ‘maybe I should write a children’s book and it can be a project both me and my son can do together.’” Author of “Down in Prairie Dog Town” Maceo Moore said.

Moore was born and raised in West Texas. Growing up, he spent his free time drawing cartoons, never imagining he would write and illustrate his own book.

Moore’s family history and a small burrowing animal that most West Texans see everyday inspired his book “Down in Prairie Dog Town.”

“One day, just trying to think about what to write about, a prairie dog crossed my path,” Moore said. “There it is: a prairie dog.”

The story follows a prairie dog named Rodeo. When bandits steal all the food in Prairie Dog Town, it is up to Rodeo and his friends to get it back. Moore stated all the characters are based on people who inspire him.

“My great grandfather, my great grandmother, some of my uncles,” Moore said. “I come from a long line of farmers; that’s where I got the idea for the western, West Texas theme.”

Putting his ideas into writing and illustrating the book came with its own challenges.

“I probably sketched each character about 5 to 10 times just so it could come down to the look I wanted them to have,” he said.

He hopes his book inspires children to stand up for their community, give them confidence and help them find solutions when presented with a problem.

“Just being that one person to step up and take charge, because we have to help everybody else out,” he said. “We have to do this, so just taking charge, being confident and being a leader.”

Those interested can purchase ‘Down in Prairie Dog Town’ on Amazon here.

Moore will be at the Autumn Festival on Oct. 21 at 7:30 p.m. for a reading of his book and to sign hard copies at The Buddy and Maria Elena Holly Plaza.

