Murder charge against 25-year-old Lubbock man dropped

Police investigate in 3200 block of Baylor Street Friday, Sept. 29, 2023.
Police investigate in 3200 block of Baylor Street Friday, Sept. 29, 2023.(KCBD)
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 2:11 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The murder charge against a Lubbock man accused of shooting and killing 41-year-old Ismael Saenz has been dropped.

Just before 10:30 p.m. on Sept. 29, police responded to the 3200 block of Baylor Avenue for reports of gunfire in the area.

Investigators stated a group of people had gathered in the spot to fight, which ended with one person being shot.

When officers arrived, they found Saenz with multiple gunshot wounds. He died at the scene, according to police, prompting an investigation by LPD’s Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit.

Authorities initially identified 25-year-old Isaac Deleon as the main suspect in the shooting. Saenz had reportedly approached the fighting and was shot.

A murder warranted was issued for Deleon and he was taken into custody. However, his murder charge was dismissed on Wednesday.

The District Attorney’s office was unable to comment on the proceedings as it is still an ongoing investigation.

