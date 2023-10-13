Community Coverage Tour
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag
Back to School

President Biden promotes clean energy agenda

By Jon Decker and Arielle Hawkins
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - President Biden in Philadelphia today – promoting more investments by the Biden Administration in his clean energy agenda.  The President announcing seven regional clean hydrogen hubs that the Energy Department claims will accelerate the domestic market for low-cost, clean hydrogen.  White House Correspondent Jon Decker has the story.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person has been seriously injured in a collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian...
Pedestrian killed in collision at 98th & Slide
For years, this video never left a courtroom, until now. The body-worn camera video surrounding...
KCBD Investigates End of Watch: Body-worn camera video helps answer questions surrounding murder of TTU police officer
Christy Hartin brings you three low performers and eight top performers in this week’s Food for...
3 low performers on Food for Thought for Thursday, Oct. 12
Nicholas Dominique Bueno
Former O’Donnell ISD teacher, coach sentenced to 20 years for ‘grooming’ student
Centennial Champion
Centennial Champion out for Homecoming Game Run

Latest News

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, chairman of the House Judiciary Committee and a staunch ally of former...
Republicans pick Jim Jordan as nominee for House speaker, putting job within the Trump ally’s reach
President Biden promotes clean energy agenda
A Kansas couple said they can’t move on with building their dream home because of an area HVAC...
Couple says they are out nearly $30K building home; DA’s office investigating HVAC company
Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin takes part in a press conference Friday in Tel Aviv, Israel.
Blinken and Austin bolster US support for Israel as potential ground offensive in Gaza looms