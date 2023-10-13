Science Spectrum Annular Eclipse Viewing Party

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Did you know that an annular solar eclipse will be visible in parts of the United States on Saturday, October 14th, 2023? On an arching diagonal line crossing the U.S. from Oregon down through South Texas, many cities will experience a 100% coverage annular solar eclipse for a few minutes. A solar eclipse is when the Moon passes between the Earth and the Sun during daylight hours and partially blocks or shades the Sun’s light from reaching us. On October 14th, we will not experience a total solar eclipse. A total solar eclipse occurs when the Moon is close enough to the Earth that it covers the entire sun. An annular solar eclipse occurs when the Moon is further from the Earth in its orbit and does not cover the Sun entirely, but instead leaves the edges of the Sun still exposed. This is also known as the “Ring of Fire”. Lubbock will experience an 88% max annular eclipse. Locally, the eclipse will begin at 10:17am, peak with max coverage (88%) at 11:45am, and then conclude at 1:19pm.

Never look directly at the Sun or a solar eclipse without approved solar viewing glasses, or lenses!

The Science Spectrum will be celebrating this amazing astronomical event by holding a public Solar Eclipse Viewing Party on Saturday, October 14th from 10:00am – 1:00pm on its front lawn and lobby as well as throughout the museum.

Activities at the Solar Eclipse Viewing Party will include:

16 hands-on space science activities, crafts, and experiment stations for all ages in the museum

*Safe Solar Eclipse viewings with special lenses and optical projections

Mini planetarium shows in the Science Spectrum’s portable digital planetarium, the SpaceBubble

Additionally, the OMNI Theater will be offering a limited viewing of the film, SolarMax, in the OMNI Theater. This film will be available during eclipse weekend from October 13th – October 15th. Showtimes and ticket pricing can be found here.

Solar Eclipse Viewing Party activities will be available with standard museum admission. OMNI Theater tickets sold separately.

* Safe Solar Eclipse viewing glasses will be available for purchase starting October 1st, and will also be available on the day of the event in the Science Spectrum’s Gift Shop for $2.99 each plus tax. For those not wishing to purchase their own eclipse viewing tools, free options using lenses and optical projections will be available during the event.

Please Remember: Never look directly at the Sun or a solar eclipse without approved solar viewing glasses, or lenses! Happy Viewing!

To learn more about the 2023 Eclipse visit nationaleclipse.com.

