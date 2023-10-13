Texas Tech men’s basketball projected eighth in Big 12 preseason poll

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Big 12 office released the preseason poll on Friday in a news release. Texas Tech was picked eighth in the conference, which now consists of 14 teams with the additions of Central Florida, Houston, BYU and Cincinnati.

Kansas claimed the top spot in the poll with newcomer Houston projected second.

The poll comes a day after the league announced the Big 12 preseason honors. No Red Raiders made the cut in that list.

The Big 12 Men’s Basketball Tipoff featuring interviews with head coches will take place on Wednesday in Kansas City, Missouri. Tech will visit Denton on Oct. 29 for an exhibition game against former conference member and rival Texas A&M. The regular season will then tipoff on Nov. 8 against Texas A&M-Commerce.

