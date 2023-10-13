Community Coverage Tour
Texas Tech soccer remains undefeated following 1-1 draw against Central Florida

The Red Raiders have two games remaining in the regular season
Texas Tech Soccer wins off of PK's in 2021.
Texas Tech Soccer wins off of PK's in 2021.(KCBD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 8:27 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After her second-consecutive honor, the Big 12 Conference’s freshman of the week Sam Courtwright helped the No. 6 Texas Tech Red Raiders remain undefeated on the year with a game-tying goal at the 67th minute against Central Florida in Orlando.

The Red Raiders and the Knights combined for a total of 11 first-half shots with nothing going in the net. The Knights then struck in the second half with a goal at the 56-minute mark by Maggie Jenkins. A few moments later is when Courtwright scored the equalizer.

The Knights took two shots within the final 10 minutes of the game but the Red Raiders came up with a save and block, respectively, to clinch the draw. Tech is now 12-0-4 on the year with a Big 12 record of 6-0-2.

With 20 points, Tech sits in first place in the Big 12 ahead of second place No. 8 BYU. No. 21 TCU moved to third after a 2-2 draw on Thursday against Houston.

“We really responded extremely well,” said Texas Tech’s Tom Stone in a news release. “We kept our wits about us and got after them. (Courtwright’s) goal was fantastic. And for the second time in three games, we’ve come back and responded with a goal to make the game even. We’re not happy with the one point for sure. I know the girls aren’t happy, but the season moves on with two tough games to go.”

Texas Tech hosts Oklahoma State for a senior day matchup at 1 p.m. on Sunday at the John Walker Soccer Complex in Lubbock.

