Texas Tech soccer remains undefeated following 1-1 draw against Central Florida

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After her second-consecutive honor, the Big 12 Conference’s freshman of the week Sam Courtwright helped the No. 6 Texas Tech Red Raiders remain undefeated on the year with a game-tying goal at the 67th minute against Central Florida in Orlando.

The Red Raiders and the Knights combined for a total of 11 first-half shots with nothing going in the net. The Knights then struck in the second half with a goal at the 56-minute mark by Maggie Jenkins. A few moments later is when Courtwright scored the equalizer.

The Knights took two shots within the final 10 minutes of the game but the Red Raiders came up with a save and block, respectively, to clinch the draw. Tech is now 12-0-4 on the year with a Big 12 record of 6-0-2.

With 20 points, Tech sits in first place in the Big 12 ahead of second place No. 8 BYU. No. 21 TCU moved to third after a 2-2 draw on Thursday against Houston.

“We really responded extremely well,” said Texas Tech’s Tom Stone in a news release. “We kept our wits about us and got after them. (Courtwright’s) goal was fantastic. And for the second time in three games, we’ve come back and responded with a goal to make the game even. We’re not happy with the one point for sure. I know the girls aren’t happy, but the season moves on with two tough games to go.”

Texas Tech hosts Oklahoma State for a senior day matchup at 1 p.m. on Sunday at the John Walker Soccer Complex in Lubbock.

