Will Flaming and Oliver Parsons lead Amarillo High offensive explosion in win over Coronado

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo High Sandies took down the Coronado Mustangs on Thursday night by a final score of 66-14.

The Sandies offense got rolling on the first offensive snap of the game as Will Flaming found Oliver Parsons deep down field for a 60-yard touchdown to set the stage for a big offensive night.

On the next drive, the Sandies picked up right where they left off as Flaming and Parsons connected on another deep ball to set up the Sandies inside the five-yard line.

Eddy Mpala took it in from there as Amarillo High jumped out to a 14-0 lead.

Later in the first quarter, Flaming showed off his mobility with a read option that he took into the endzone after putting a beautiful spin move on the Coronado defense.

The Sandies senior quarterback totaled over 200 yards of offense in the first half alone with three touchdowns (two passing, one rushing).

Amarillo High scored two more touchdowns in the second quarter, with one coming from Pius Vokes on the ground and the other coming off some creative play calling from the Sandies as Flaming dished a flip pass to Parsons who took it into the endzone for his second score of the day.

Parsons ended the night with over 200 yards and an incredible four touchdowns.

The Sandies went into halftime with a 38-14 lead and ended the night with a season-high 66 points on the scoreboard.

With the win, the Sandies now sit at 3-1 in district play. That puts them behind only undefeated Abilene and Lubbock-Cooper in the standings. Those two teams will face off against each other this Friday.

