Community Coverage Tour
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag
Back to School

Canyon takes down Hereford in battle of top regarded district foes

Canyon defeats Hereford
Canyon defeats Hereford(KFDA)
By Rylee Robinson
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Canyon Eagles defeated the Hereford Whitefaces Friday night 30-13 in district action.

Canyon moving to 1-0 in district action and Hereford now sitting at 1-1.

The Whitefaces came out of the gates hot as they scored on the first drive going up 7-0 quick. The Eagles answered back quick though, tying it up 7-7 at the end of the first quarter.

Despite forcing a few turnovers from Canyon in the first half, Hereford’s offense could not capitalize on them.

Canyon scored once more before heading into the locker room to go up 14-7.

In the end, in the battle of the one loss teams, Canyon came out on top 30-13.

The Whitefaces will head into their open week before taking on Randall on October 27th.

Canyon will head home to Happy State Bank Stadium to face off against the rival Randall Raiders next Friday.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person has been seriously injured in a collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian...
Pedestrian killed in collision at 98th & Slide
For years, this video never left a courtroom, until now. The body-worn camera video surrounding...
KCBD Investigates End of Watch: Body-worn camera video helps answer questions surrounding murder of TTU police officer
Christy Hartin brings you three low performers and eight top performers in this week’s Food for...
3 low performers on Food for Thought for Thursday, Oct. 12
Nicholas Dominique Bueno
Former O’Donnell ISD teacher, coach sentenced to 20 years for ‘grooming’ student
Centennial Champion
Centennial Champion out for Homecoming Game Run

Latest News

Texas Tech celebrates Homecoming with Friday parade
Frenship vs. Midland High live
Texas Tech wins 20th annual Crofoot Cup in golf tournament against K-State
The Texas Tech cross country team recorded 18 total personal best times highlighted by Juliet...
Texas Tech secures double-digit personal best times Friday
Big 12 Conference Logo
Texas Tech men’s basketball projected eighth in Big 12 preseason poll