End Zone Scores for Friday, Oct. 13

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school football scores and highlights from across the South Plains.

Springlake-Earth 68 Anton 18

Friona 56 Dimmitt 21

New Deal 34 Floydada 17

Midland 38 Frenship 28

Plainview 41 Lubbock High 12

Lamesa 40 Brownfield 19

Littlefield 60 Stanton 12

West Plains 68 Levelland 13

Klondike 64 Loop 0

Monterey 45 Caprock 10

Jayton 52 Guthrie 0

Ropes 54 Morton 6

New Home 62 Smyer 0

Olton 39 Sundown 7

Paducah 54 Harrold 6

Kress 48 Petersburg 44

Post 48 Tahoka 14

Ralls 28 Hale Center 21

Roosevelt 36 Abernathy 21

Seagraves 28 Plains 6

Seminole 41 Borger 0

Southland 52 Wilson 7

Lockney 38 Sudan 34

Trinity Christian 48 Lake Country 7

Whitharral 45 Cotton Center 0

Hobbs 56 Alamogordo 19

Borden County 50 Garden City 0

Aspermont 54 Patton Springs 0

Hermleigh 56 Rotan 0

Silverton 66 Groom 8

Ira 46 Highland 42

Farwell 47 Sanford-Fritch 6

Estacado 52 Andrews 14

Graham 49 Snyder 6

Idalou 54 Coahoma 10

Dalhart 21 Shallowater 14

Childress 56 Tulia 6

Bovina 29 Crosbyton 26

Abilene 38 Lubbock-Cooper 35

Lubbock Christian vs. Bishop Gorman (Saturday, Oct. 14)

