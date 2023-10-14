End Zone Scores for Friday, Oct. 13
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school football scores and highlights from across the South Plains.
Springlake-Earth 68 Anton 18
Friona 56 Dimmitt 21
New Deal 34 Floydada 17
Midland 38 Frenship 28
Plainview 41 Lubbock High 12
Lamesa 40 Brownfield 19
Littlefield 60 Stanton 12
West Plains 68 Levelland 13
Klondike 64 Loop 0
Monterey 45 Caprock 10
Jayton 52 Guthrie 0
Ropes 54 Morton 6
New Home 62 Smyer 0
Olton 39 Sundown 7
Paducah 54 Harrold 6
Kress 48 Petersburg 44
Post 48 Tahoka 14
Ralls 28 Hale Center 21
Roosevelt 36 Abernathy 21
Seagraves 28 Plains 6
Seminole 41 Borger 0
Southland 52 Wilson 7
Lockney 38 Sudan 34
Trinity Christian 48 Lake Country 7
Whitharral 45 Cotton Center 0
Hobbs 56 Alamogordo 19
Borden County 50 Garden City 0
Aspermont 54 Patton Springs 0
Hermleigh 56 Rotan 0
Silverton 66 Groom 8
Ira 46 Highland 42
Farwell 47 Sanford-Fritch 6
Estacado 52 Andrews 14
Graham 49 Snyder 6
Idalou 54 Coahoma 10
Dalhart 21 Shallowater 14
Childress 56 Tulia 6
Bovina 29 Crosbyton 26
Abilene 38 Lubbock-Cooper 35
Lubbock Christian vs. Bishop Gorman (Saturday, Oct. 14)
