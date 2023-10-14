Community Coverage Tour
HIGHLIGHTS: Monahans defeats Fort Stockton 56-21

By CBS7 Staff and Jensen Young
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 11:46 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MONAHANS, Texas (KOSA) - The Monahans Loboes hosted the Fort Stockton Panthers.

Both teams entered the game undefeated on the season, each with a 6-0 record. Monahans was the No. 8 Class 4A school in Texas.

Both offenses were strong in the first half, with the score standing at 28-14 at halftime.

Monahans kept the momentum going in the second half, scoring an additional 28 points. Fort Stockton, on the other hand, was not the same team in the second half. The Panters scored seven points.

The Loboes got the win 56-21 and remain undefeated. The Panthers drop to 6-1.

