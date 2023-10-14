Community Coverage Tour
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag
Back to School

RECAP: Odessa Permian stuns rival Midland Legacy

Watch the video for CBS7′s team coverage of Permian’s epic win, featuring highlights, the game-winning plays, an interview with Coach Jeff Ellison, and more.
By Jakob Brandenburg, Tyler Poglitsch and Jair Ascencio Brooks-Davis
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 12:11 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Permian Panthers scored a two-point conversion with seconds left in the game to upset rival Midland Legacy 32-31 on Friday at Astound Broadband Stadium.

Watch the video for CBS7′s team coverage of Permian’s epic win, featuring highlights, the game-winning plays, an interview with Coach Jeff Ellison, and reaction from sports anchors Jakob Brandenburg and Jair Brooks-Davis.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person has been seriously injured in a collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian...
Pedestrian killed in collision at 98th & Slide
For years, this video never left a courtroom, until now. The body-worn camera video surrounding...
KCBD Investigates End of Watch: Body-worn camera video helps answer questions surrounding murder of TTU police officer
Christy Hartin brings you three low performers and eight top performers in this week’s Food for...
3 low performers on Food for Thought for Thursday, Oct. 12
Nicholas Dominique Bueno
Former O’Donnell ISD teacher, coach sentenced to 20 years for ‘grooming’ student
Centennial Champion
Centennial Champion out for Homecoming Game Run

Latest News

HIGHLIGHTS: Midland High moves to 2-0 after defeating Frenship 38-28
HIGHLIGHTS: Midland High moves to 2-0 after defeating Frenship 38-28
Odessa Bronchos move to 2-0 in district after defeating San Angelo 71-70
HIGHLIGHTS: Odessa Bronchos move to 2-0 in district after defeating San Angelo
The Loboes got the win 56-21 and remain undefeated. The Panthers drop to 6-1.
HIGHLIGHTS: Monahans defeats Fort Stockton 56-21
HIGHLIGHTS: Midland Christian falls to Argyle Liberty 46-0
HIGHLIGHTS: Argyle Liberty Christian defeats Midland Christian 46-0