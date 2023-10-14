Community Coverage Tour
Saturday morning top stories: Texas Tech football hosts Kansas State

On Daybreak Today
By Dylan Villa
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 8:59 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Saturday

Murder charge dropped against Lubbock man

  • 25-year-old Isaac Deleon has been cleared of murder charges after a shooting in Central Lubbock, last month.
  • Deleon was named the main suspect after Lubbock Police found 41-year-old Ismael Saenz with multiple gunshot wounds near Baylor and North Gary on September 29th.
  • Charges against Deleon were dropped due to insufficient evidence.
  • Read more here: https://www.kcbd.com/2023/10/13/murder-charge-against-25-year-old-lubbock-man-dropped/

Republicans choose Jim Jordan as nominee for House Speaker

Texas Tech hosts Kansas State

  • Texas tech football looks to have a winning record for the first time this season, as they take on Kansas state.
  • Tonight’s game ends Texas Tech’s 2023 homecoming week festivities.
  • Kickoff is set for 6 P.M.

