Saturday morning top stories: Texas Tech football hosts Kansas State

Murder charge dropped against Lubbock man

25-year-old Isaac Deleon has been cleared of murder charges after a shooting in Central Lubbock, last month.

Deleon was named the main suspect after Lubbock Police found 41-year-old Ismael Saenz with multiple gunshot wounds near Baylor and North Gary on September 29th.

Charges against Deleon were dropped due to insufficient evidence.

Read more here: https://www.kcbd.com/2023/10/13/murder-charge-against-25-year-old-lubbock-man-dropped/

Republicans choose Jim Jordan as nominee for House Speaker

Republicans chose Rep. Jim Jordan as their new nominee for House speaker during internal voting, Friday.

Jordan will now try to unite colleagues from the deeply divided House GOP majority ahead of a public vote on the floor, possibly next week.

During internal voting, 55 GOP members said they wouldn’t support him.

Read more here: https://www.kcbd.com/2023/10/13/gop-quickly-eyes-trump-backed-hardliner-jim-jordan-house-speaker-not-all-republicans-back-him/

Texas Tech hosts Kansas State

Texas tech football looks to have a winning record for the first time this season, as they take on Kansas state.

Tonight’s game ends Texas Tech’s 2023 homecoming week festivities.

Kickoff is set for 6 P.M.

