Still Chilly

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - We’re still very cool today and tomorrow, with temps in the 60s and low 70s. Here in Lubbock, highs are expected to get around 66. Skies are clear today, making conditions for eclipse viewing ideal. (Just don’t forget the eye protection!) Tonight, temps are expected to drop to the mid 30s to upper 40s, with a low of 40 expected in Lubbock, so tomorrow morning will be chilly as well.

7 Day Forecast (KCBD)

Tomorrow, only slightly warmer with about 68 expected. We’ll pick up a few degrees Monday before a large jump to the upper 70s and low 80s Wednesday and Thursday before another front Wednesday night that could bring some rain chances.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.