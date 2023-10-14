Community Coverage Tour
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag
Back to School

Young girl requests nanny read coffee machine manual for bedtime story

A young girl requested that her nanny read a coffee machine manual to her for a bedtime story. (Source: @meggmordaunt/LIFESTYLOGY/TMX)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Gray News/TMX) - A young girl in North Carolina reportedly had a pretty unique request for a bedtime story.

Megan Mordaunt, an au pair based in the Charlotte area, shared a video on TikTok last month of her reading an unconventional bedtime story to the little girl she watches.

Instead of the usual children’s books requested by the toddler, Mordaunt said the 3-year-old girl asked her to read aloud the instructional manual for the family’s iced coffee machine.

Mordaunt’s video has since been viewed hundreds of times while receiving more than 2,500 comments.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

May 2012 Annular Eclipse viewed from Tahoka, Texas, by Hannah Tidwell
Solar Eclipse Today
Christy Hartin brings you three low performers and eight top performers in this week’s Food for...
3 low performers on Food for Thought for Thursday, Oct. 12
Police investigate in 3200 block of Baylor Street Friday, Sept. 29, 2023.
Murder charge dropped against Isaac Deleon
End Zone brought to you by Wayland Baptist, Raider Pump & Supply and Optimum.
End Zone Scores for Friday, Oct. 13
Mason Martin, a high school football player in Pennsylvania, is reportedly fighting for his...
High school quarterback suffers brain injury, hospitalized after hit during game, family says

Latest News

A young girl requested that her nanny read a coffee machine manual to her for a bedtime story....
Young girl requests nanny read coffee machine manual for bedtime story
This aerial image made from video provided by WPVI TV shows police cars and officers around a...
Philadelphia officer leaves hospital after airport shooting that killed 2nd officer; no arrests yet
Chicago Police Officer James Mendoza ran a marathon, all 26.2 miles, in 30 pounds of tactical...
Police officer runs Chicago Marathon while wearing full uniform, 30-pounds of tactical gear
Denver police were called to a party at an industrial storefront where officers found someone...
3 dead after a shooting at a party at a Denver industrial storefront