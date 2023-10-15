Community Coverage Tour
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag
Back to School

Domestic call turns into chase for Lubbock police

A suspect is now in custody after a domestic call turned into a chase for Lubbock police on...
A suspect is now in custody after a domestic call turned into a chase for Lubbock police on Saturday evening.(Natalie Reyna, KCBD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 8:04 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A suspect is now in custody after a domestic call turned into a chase for Lubbock police on Saturday evening.

LPD tells us a suspect fled in a vehicle when they arrived on the scene in the 2200 block of 88th Street around 6:30 p.m.

Police pursued until the suspect rolled his vehicle near 130th Street and Avenue P.

LPD confirms that the suspect is in custody and no injuries have been reported.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

May 2012 Annular Eclipse viewed from Tahoka, Texas, by Hannah Tidwell
Solar Eclipse Today
Christy Hartin brings you three low performers and eight top performers in this week’s Food for...
3 low performers on Food for Thought for Thursday, Oct. 12
Police investigate in 3200 block of Baylor Street Friday, Sept. 29, 2023.
Murder charge dropped against Isaac Deleon
End Zone brought to you by Wayland Baptist, Raider Pump & Supply and Optimum.
End Zone Scores for Friday, Oct. 13
Mason Martin, a high school football player in Pennsylvania, is reportedly fighting for his...
High school quarterback suffers brain injury, hospitalized after hit during game, family says

Latest News

May 2012 Annular Eclipse viewed from Tahoka, Texas, by Hannah Tidwell
Solar Eclipse Today
On Daybreak Today
Saturday morning top stories: Texas Tech football hosts Kansas State
March of Dimes supporting Lubbock families with Signature Chefs event
Texas Tech celebrates Homecoming with Friday parade