Domestic call turns into chase for Lubbock police

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A suspect is now in custody after a domestic call turned into a chase for Lubbock police on Saturday evening.

LPD tells us a suspect fled in a vehicle when they arrived on the scene in the 2200 block of 88th Street around 6:30 p.m.

Police pursued until the suspect rolled his vehicle near 130th Street and Avenue P.

LPD confirms that the suspect is in custody and no injuries have been reported.

