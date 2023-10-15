Community Coverage Tour
Sunday morning top stories: Texas Tech football falls to Kansas State

On Daybreak Today
By Dylan Villa
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 9:00 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Sunday

South Lubbock police chase

  • A suspect is now in custody after a police chase in South Lubbock.
  • Lubbock Police responded to a home near 120th Street and Avenue P on reports of domestic violence just before 7 P.M. Saturday.
  • Police say while officers were on scene, the suspect got into a car and drove away. The chase ended after the suspect crashed near 130th Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
  • Read more here: https://www.kcbd.com/2023/10/15/domestic-call-turns-into-chase-lubbock-police/

‘Ring of Fire’ eclipse

Kansas State defeats Texas Tech

  • Texas Tech lost its 2023 homecoming game to Kansas State, Saturday, 38-21.
  • Starting QB Behran Morton left the game at halftime due to a shoulder injury. True freshman Jake Strong finished the rest of the game at quarterback.
  • Texas Tech will be on the road for its next game, as they take on BYU. Kickoff is set for 6 P.M.
  • Read more here: https://www.kcbd.com/2023/10/15/texas-tech-falls-k-state-38-21/

As always, be sure to join Parker Shofner (kcbd.com) for your top weekend headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook, and follow us on Twitter.

