Sunday morning top stories: Texas Tech football falls to Kansas State
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 9:00 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
South Lubbock police chase
- A suspect is now in custody after a police chase in South Lubbock.
- Lubbock Police responded to a home near 120th Street and Avenue P on reports of domestic violence just before 7 P.M. Saturday.
- Police say while officers were on scene, the suspect got into a car and drove away. The chase ended after the suspect crashed near 130th Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
‘Ring of Fire’ eclipse
- The rare ‘ring of fire’ eclipse was seen across the U.S., Saturday morning.
- The entire eclipse lasted 2 1/2 to three hours at any given spot.
- The ring of fire portion was from three to five minutes, depending on the location.
Kansas State defeats Texas Tech
- Texas Tech lost its 2023 homecoming game to Kansas State, Saturday, 38-21.
- Starting QB Behran Morton left the game at halftime due to a shoulder injury. True freshman Jake Strong finished the rest of the game at quarterback.
- Texas Tech will be on the road for its next game, as they take on BYU. Kickoff is set for 6 P.M.
