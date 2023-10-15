Community Coverage Tour
Texas Tech falls to K-State 38-21

By Berkeley Adams
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Texas Tech fell in their homecoming game vs. Kansas State 38-21 on Saturday night.

In the first quarter, the Red Raiders’ defense held the Wildcats offense, forcing a 47-yard field goal to break the ice. Wildcat Avery Johnson was the first one in the end zone to give Kansas State a 10-0 lead going into the second quarter. Texas Tech remained scoreless until starting Quarterback Behren Morton ran for 1 yard to start closing the gap it was 10-7 Kansas State.

Kansas State’s starting quarterback Avery Johnson was the star for the Wildcats; all five of Kansas State touchdowns were from Johnson’s rushing yards. Texas Tech’s Running Back Tahj Brooks ran for 2 yards at the end of the second quarter for a touchdown to start closing the gap it was 17-14 Wildcats. Brooks had 17 carries for 98 rushing yards.

After half time, we did not see quarterback Behren Morton; he left with an injury. Freshman Jake Strong played for the rest of the game. Strong threw his first touchdown pass in the 3rd quarter to Jerand Bradley for an 8-yard touchdown. That would be the last time Tech saw the end zone as it was all Kansas State from there.

Texas Tech Rushing:

Tahj Brooks: 17 CAR | 98 YDS

Jake Strong: 1 CAR | 54 YDS

Cam’Ron Valdez: 6 CAR | 22 YDS

Texas Tech Receiving:

Coy Eakin: 5 REC | 102 YDS

Jerand Bradley: 5 REC | 46 YDS

Myles Price: 4 REC | 33 YDS

Texas Tech fell short to Kansas State 38-21. Tech will travel to BYU next week for a 6 p.m. kickoff.

