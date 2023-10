LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Police tell us one person has been seriously injured in a two-vehicle accident at Quaker Avenue and the South Loop.

The call came in around 8 p.m. Sunday.

South Loop 289 main lanes will be closed for westbound traffic from Memphis to Utica Avenue. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

