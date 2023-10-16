Community Coverage Tour
1-year-old among 3 killed in explosion at building being remodeled

The Ford County Sheriff's Office confirmed three people are dead and one injured after an...
The Ford County Sheriff's Office confirmed three people are dead and one injured after an explosion at a building that was being remodeled.(Ford Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Hailey Tucker and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 5:13 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
BUCKLIN, Kan. (KWCH/Gray News) - Authorities in Kansas say a 1-year-old child and two adults were killed after an explosion at a commercial building in the city of Bucklin.

The explosion took place just before 5:30 Saturday. Ford County Sheriff Bill Carr identified the family killed as 29-year-old Jerry Isakson, 28-year-old Robin Hamilton and 1-year-old Stormy Isakson.

The victims were all in the building, which was being remodeled, at the time of the incident, KWCH reports.

A fourth person, identified as 26-year-old Christian Stimpert, was taken to the hospital and later flown to a Wichita hospital in critical condition.

The Ford County Sheriff’s Office and the Kansas State Fire Marshal Office are investigating the cause of the explosion as an accident.

