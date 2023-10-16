16-year-old struck by SUV after falling off top of vehicle seriously injured

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A 16-year-old was seriously injured by a vehicle in south Lubbock Sunday night. Police say the teen was riding on top of a vehicle, then fell off and was hit by the vehicle.

On Sunday, just before midnight, officers responded to a single-vehicle crash near 118th and Quaker Ave.

Investigators say it appears an SUV, driven by another 16-year-old, was driving through a parking lot with multiple juveniles on top of the vehicle.

The teen was taken to UMC for their injuries.

No arrests have been made in the case, but an investigation is underway.

