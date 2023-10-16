Chad Jones Law announces the return of 10th annual Coats4Kids event

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Chad Jones Law proudly announces the return of its heartwarming tradition, the 10th Annual Coats4Kids event. With a focus on giving back to Texas communities, the initiative provides warm jackets to children in need, ensuring their comfort during the approaching winter season.

To distribute coats, the firm will hold a walk-up event on Friday, October 13th from 1 - 5:30 p.m. and a drive-thru event on Saturday, October 14th from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. at its College Station (2811 S Earl Rudder Fwy) office. The firm will also distribute coats the following Saturday from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. with drive-thru events at their Lubbock (1902 50th St) and Midland (3413 Andrews Hwy) offices. Children must be present to receive a coat.

Since its inception, Coats4Kids has become a hallmark of Chad Jones Law’s dedication to making a positive impact on the lives of children and families across Texas. Each year, the event brings together individuals, families and businesses with a shared goal of ensuring that every child has the warmth and comfort they deserve.

“This is a chance to make a genuine impact on a child’s winter and create a change. Together, one coat at a time, we can make a difference,” says Chad E. Jones, founding member and managing partner.

For those looking to enhance their community involvement, Chad Jones Law offers sponsorship opportunities at various levels, including Premiere, Partner, and Supporting Sponsor tiers. This collaboration allows businesses and organizations to align themselves with Coats4Kids and enjoy prominent recognition while supporting a wonderful cause. If interested, please contact the firm by September 8.

This is a meaningful opportunity to play a role in brightening a child’s winter and making a lasting impact in their lives. Together, we can make a difference, one coat at a time

