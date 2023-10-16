Community Coverage Tour
End Zone Team of the Week: Lockney Longhorns

By KCBD Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 8:34 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LOCKNEY, TX (KCBD) - The Lockney Longhorns are the End Zone Team of the Week.

After a 2-8 season a year ago, the Longhorns have done a complete 180 as now they are 5-1 overall and 2-0 in district play.

In their second season under Head Coach Jonathan Thiebaud, Lockney is averaging 39 ppg while allowing 22 ppg. The Longhorns are looking for their first district title since 2004.

Up next, Lockney hosts Ralls (6-1) Friday, Oct. 20 at 7 p.m.

