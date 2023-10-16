End Zone Team of the Week: Lockney Longhorns

LOCKNEY, TX (KCBD) - The Lockney Longhorns are the End Zone Team of the Week.

After a 2-8 season a year ago, the Longhorns have done a complete 180 as now they are 5-1 overall and 2-0 in district play.

In their second season under Head Coach Jonathan Thiebaud, Lockney is averaging 39 ppg while allowing 22 ppg. The Longhorns are looking for their first district title since 2004.

Up next, Lockney hosts Ralls (6-1) Friday, Oct. 20 at 7 p.m.

