‘High-stress environment:’ LFR dive team among biggest, best equipped in Texas

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Fire Rescue dive team added its newest member Monday morning: Hunter Boyd. Working as a firefights and a paramedic, Boyd is now ERDI I and II certified.

Station 19 Captain Kevin Goldston said Lubbock’s dive team is one of the biggest and best equipped in the state of Texas.

“I think the next largest team is in Orlando, Florida; we’re a very high-used item,” Goldston said.

The team is is not just used for Lubbock waterways; it provides assistance across the region.

“It is not a season job; we are much busier during the summers,” Goldston said. “We cover all the waterways in Lubbock and Lake Allen Henry, and we’ll respond to any regional call with a request.”

The job of a diver is strenuous and intense, Goldston stated. As such, LFR’s dive team is entirely made up of volunteers.

“It’s kind of a high-stress environment,” Goldston said. “We want people to be here that want to be here.”

Dive team training consists of obtaining an Open Water certification, then the Advanced Rescue Diver certification, and finally, the Emergency Response Diver I and II certifications.

“From start to finish, it’s about a six-to-nine-month process, then about 18 months before they’re really useful,” Goldston said.

The firefighters use this training to recover vehicles, boats, remains and police evidence, which is what the team is called out for most often. The team is also CPR, first aid and oxygen administration certified for medical response.

“We’re there for medical responses, dive calls, search and rescue, evidence recovery,” Goldston said. “We assist LPD there and the game wardens.”

Working as firefighters day-to-day, these divers often have full schedules on top of their diving duties.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.