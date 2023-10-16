Community Coverage Tour
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag
Back to School

KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Carolina

By KCBD Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 6:49 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Carolina, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter! She is a 5-year-old boxer mix who’s been at the shelter for about two months.

Carolina loves to take naps, treats and walks and is very affectionate. She is up-to-date on all her shots, is spayed and microchipped. She can be adopted for free today at the Lubbock Animal Shelter.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check Friday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Brindy.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suzanne Somers arrives at the 29th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival on Tuesday,...
Actress Suzanne Somers, of ‘Three’s Company’ and ‘Step by Step,’ dies at 76
Lubbock police tell us one person has been seriously injured in a shooting that happened in the...
1 seriously injured in Sunday night shooting
Police tell us one person has been seriously injured in a two-vehicle accident at Quaker Avenue...
1 seriously injured in crash at Quaker & South Loop
A suspect is now in custody after a domestic call turned into a chase for Lubbock police on...
Domestic call turns into chase for Lubbock police
Police evacuated people attending the State Fair of Texas in Dallas on Saturday after three...
3 injured in shooting at State Fair of Texas; 1 man arrested

Latest News

Meet Carolina! She is a 5-year-old boxer mix who’s been at the shelter for about two months.
KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Carolina
Meet Brindy! She is a 5-year-old pit bull mix who’s been at the shelter for about three months.
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Brindy
KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Brindy
Meet Moon! He is a 4-year-old pit bull mix who’s looking for his forever home!
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Moon