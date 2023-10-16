LCU Symphonic Band hosting benefit concert for Haven Animal Shelter

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Lubbock Christian University’s (LCU) Symphonic Band will present their second annual concert benefitting the Haven Animal Shelter on Thursday, October 19, at 6:00pm. The concert will take place outside on the steps of the McDonald Moody Auditorium on LCU campus.

The Haven Animal Shelter is a no-kill, non-profit animal shelter just east of Lubbock that is home to over 100 dogs and cats. They shelter a wide variety of adoptable dogs and cats in need of loving homes, as well as caring for animals with special needs.

The concert program has strong connections to the state of Texas featuring music by two native-Texan composers, Kevin Day and JaRod Hall. Day’s “Rocketship!” is an exciting concert opener that will energize listeners. In Hall’s “Tripwire,” a spy attempts to infiltrate his enemy’s defense systems. Listeners will have to decide if the spy got away with it or not. Roger Zare’s “Pastorale” paints a picture of wide-open farmland, something everyone in the South Plains can appreciate. Frank Ticheli’s “Cajun Folksongs” tells the story of a Louisiana man who moved to Texas. Our concert finale, “Deus Ex Machina” by Randall Standridge, combines many musical styles that you won’t want to miss!

In addition to the concert there will be a variety of food trucks in attendance beginning at 5:30pm so that people can eat dinner while they listen to the performance. The Haven will have representatives at the event with some of their dogs that are up for adoption. Guests are encouraged to bring dog food or cat food as a donation to the Haven.

Lubbock Christian University is a four-year private, master’s level institution that is a Christ-centered, academic community of learners, transforming the hearts, minds, and hands of students for lives of purpose and service for over 65 years. For more information visit www.LCU.edu.

