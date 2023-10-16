Community Coverage Tour
Lubbock police investigating deadly Sunday night shooting

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 8:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A man has died from his injuries following a shooting in North Lubbock Sunday night.

Around 7:15 p.m., officers responded to a shots fired call near 3rd Street and Boston Ave. where they found 29-year-old Nicco Reyes with serious injuries.

Reyes was taken to UMC where he later died.

Investigators say it appears there was a civil disturbance at a home in the area that ended in a shooting.

Police say this appears to be an isolated incident and there is no immediate threat to the public.

No arrests have been made at this time.

