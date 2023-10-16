Monday morning top stories: Pedestrian seriously injured in overnight crash in Southwest Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Pedestrian seriously injured in overnight crash in Southwest Lubbock

Investigators say an SUV hit a pedestrian just before midnight near 118th and Quaker

He was taken to UMC with serious injuries

One seriously injured in Sunday night shooting

Police are investigating a shooting that left one person with serious injuries near 3rd and Boston

So far, no arrests have been made

Israel at war with Hamas

Israel is preparing for a major attack by land, sea and air

Diplomats are urging Israel to open the Gaza border with Egypt to allow civilians to evacuate and aid to enter Gaza

