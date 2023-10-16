Police investigating deadly Sunday night shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police say one person has died after a shooting in North Lubbock Sunday night.

Around 7:15 p.m., officers responded to a shooting near 3rd and Boston Ave.

The victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries where police say he later died.

No arrests have been made at this time. The shooting remains under investigation.

This is a developing story; check back for updates

