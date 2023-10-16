Slight warming trend this week

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Sunday night conditions will be clear with east winds around 5 mph.

Overnight temperatures will be right around 40° here in Lubbock. Expect a chilly start across the area, with some parts of the viewing area possibly seeing a freezing start to their day.

Forecast Lows (KCBD)

High temperatures on Monday will be in the lower 70s. Sunny conditions are expected with north winds around 5 mph in the morning. Wind directions will change and come from the west in the afternoon.

Monday evening will be clear. Southeast winds will be around 5 to 10 mph in the evening, then winds will become south after midnight. Overnight temperatures will drop into the mid-40s.

Tuesday through Thursday will be similar with temperatures in the lower 80s. There will be a weak front passing through the area on Thursday, but it will not do much as far as bringing cooler temperatures. Things will be a little warmer in the mid-80s on Friday and Saturday, then the low 80s return on Sunday. Expect mostly sunny skies throughout these next seven days, as of right now things are remaining dry.

7 Day Forecast (KCBD)

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.