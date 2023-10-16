Community Coverage Tour
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag
Back to School

Suspect charged in connection with Saturday police chase

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 8:04 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A man has been arrested and charged in connection with a police chase in Southeast Lubbock Saturday night.

37-year-old Ira Herrera faces multiple charges including: stalking, evading arrest, DWI with three or more convictions, terroristic threat and an unrelated warrant.

Just before 7:30 p.m., an officer on patrol near the area of 120th Street and Ave. P recognized Herrera, who was involved in an earlier domestic disturbance call in the 2200 block of 88th Street.

Investigators say it appears the officer attempted to stop Herrera, but he evaded officers in the vehicle and continued south on Ave. P. Herrera then collided with barricades at the closed intersection of 130th and Ave. P and continued east. Police say the vehicle crashed into a ditch causing it to roll before striking a utility pole.

Herrera suffered moderate injuries and was treated by EMS on scene.

Herrera remains in the Lubbock County Detention Center on a combined bond of $31,500.

A suspect is now in custody after a domestic call turned into a chase for Lubbock police on...
A suspect is now in custody after a domestic call turned into a chase for Lubbock police on Saturday evening.(Natalie Reyna, KCBD)

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lubbock police tell us one person has been seriously injured in a shooting that happened in the...
Police investigating deadly Sunday night shooting
Suzanne Somers arrives at the 29th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival on Tuesday,...
Actress Suzanne Somers, of ‘Three’s Company’ and ‘Step by Step,’ dies at 76
Police tell us one person has been seriously injured in a two-vehicle accident at Quaker Avenue...
1 seriously injured in crash at Quaker & South Loop
Police evacuated people attending the State Fair of Texas in Dallas on Saturday after three...
3 injured in shooting at State Fair of Texas; 1 man arrested

Latest News

Freedom Act Lubbock moves forward with petition to decriminalize low level posession
Freedom Act Lubbock collecting signatures to decriminalize marijuana
Freedom Act Lubbock moves forward with petition to decriminalize low level posession
Freedom Act Lubbock surpasses signature count needed for petition to decriminalize marijuana
Spade Ranches working cattle near Gail.
Ranchers struggling to rebuild herds after summer heat
Focus on Ag: Ranchers say weather is hurting their operations