Suspect charged in connection with Saturday police chase

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A man has been arrested and charged in connection with a police chase in Southeast Lubbock Saturday night.

37-year-old Ira Herrera faces multiple charges including: stalking, evading arrest, DWI with three or more convictions, terroristic threat and an unrelated warrant.

Just before 7:30 p.m., an officer on patrol near the area of 120th Street and Ave. P recognized Herrera, who was involved in an earlier domestic disturbance call in the 2200 block of 88th Street.

Investigators say it appears the officer attempted to stop Herrera, but he evaded officers in the vehicle and continued south on Ave. P. Herrera then collided with barricades at the closed intersection of 130th and Ave. P and continued east. Police say the vehicle crashed into a ditch causing it to roll before striking a utility pole.

Herrera suffered moderate injuries and was treated by EMS on scene.

Herrera remains in the Lubbock County Detention Center on a combined bond of $31,500.

