Community Coverage Tour
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag
Back to School

Team Luke Hope for Minds 5K Glow Run and Trunk-or-Treat

Come support Team Luke Hope for Minds at our Fifth Annual 5k Fun Run supporting children with...
Come support Team Luke Hope for Minds at our Fifth Annual 5k Fun Run supporting children with brain injury!(Team Luke Hope For Minds)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 12:55 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Come support Team Luke Hope for Minds at our Fifth Annual 5k Fun Run supporting children with brain injury! This year’s run will be a GLOW Run and Trunk or Treat!  There will also be food trucks, music, Touch-A-Truck, special guests, a raffle drawing for an autographed TTU football and basketball, and more! Registration includes a Treat Bag with goodies, TLHFM Glow Run T-shirt, and access to the Trunk or Treat, Glow Sticks, and the Run.  All other merchandise will be for sale at the event.

To receive a Treat Bag with goodies and a T-shirt, please register before October 18th.  You will pick up your T-Shirt and Goodie Bag on the day of the Event (October 21,2023) at the Registration Table starting at 6PM. All registrations following that date will have limited supplies and sizes.

  • Check-In 6 PM
  • Trunk or Treat Open  6 PM
  • Race starts at 7 PM

Grab your running shoes and put on your best glow attire, glow face paint, and glow accessories and let’s Light up the night for Team Luke Hope for Minds!

Come support Team Luke Hope for Minds at our Fifth Annual 5k Fun Run supporting children with...
Come support Team Luke Hope for Minds at our Fifth Annual 5k Fun Run supporting children with brain injury!(Team Luke Hope For Minds)

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lubbock police tell us one person has been seriously injured in a shooting that happened in the...
Lubbock police investigating deadly Sunday night shooting
Suzanne Somers arrives at the 29th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival on Tuesday,...
Actress Suzanne Somers, of ‘Three’s Company’ and ‘Step by Step,’ dies at 76
Police tell us one person has been seriously injured in a two-vehicle accident at Quaker Avenue...
1 seriously injured in crash at Quaker & South Loop
Ira Herrera, 37
Suspect charged in connection with Saturday police chase
Police evacuated people attending the State Fair of Texas in Dallas on Saturday after three...
3 injured in shooting at State Fair of Texas; 1 man arrested

Latest News

With a focus on giving back to Texas communities, the initiative provides warm jackets to...
Chad Jones Law announces the return of 10th annual Coats4Kids event
Noon Notebook: 10th annual Coats4Kids Drive
March of Dimes supporting Lubbock families with Signature Chefs event
March of Dimes holding Signature Chefs fundraiser next week