Team Luke Hope for Minds 5K Glow Run and Trunk-or-Treat

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Come support Team Luke Hope for Minds at our Fifth Annual 5k Fun Run supporting children with brain injury! This year’s run will be a GLOW Run and Trunk or Treat! There will also be food trucks, music, Touch-A-Truck, special guests, a raffle drawing for an autographed TTU football and basketball, and more! Registration includes a Treat Bag with goodies, TLHFM Glow Run T-shirt, and access to the Trunk or Treat, Glow Sticks, and the Run. All other merchandise will be for sale at the event.

To receive a Treat Bag with goodies and a T-shirt, please register before October 18th. You will pick up your T-Shirt and Goodie Bag on the day of the Event (October 21,2023) at the Registration Table starting at 6PM. All registrations following that date will have limited supplies and sizes.

Check-In 6 PM

Trunk or Treat Open 6 PM

Race starts at 7 PM

Grab your running shoes and put on your best glow attire, glow face paint, and glow accessories and let’s Light up the night for Team Luke Hope for Minds!

Come support Team Luke Hope for Minds at our Fifth Annual 5k Fun Run supporting children with brain injury! (Team Luke Hope For Minds)

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.