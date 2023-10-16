Community Coverage Tour
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag
Back to School

Texas Tech softball ends fall campaign

Texas Tech softball beats Kansas. (File Photo)
Texas Tech softball beats Kansas. (File Photo)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 3:17 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (News Release) - The Texas Tech softball program has announced the completion of its fall schedule after canceling its game against Odessa College which had been rescheduled.

The Red Raiders finished the fall having played five games against opponents and one intrasquad scrimmage.

The Red Raiders are coming off a 31-22 record in head coach Craig Snider’s first season leading the program that saw new program records in home runs, doubles and slugging percentage. Tech finished the 2023 season with 74 home runs, 93 doubles and had a .543 team slugging percentage. The program also established a record with 14 student-athletes earning Academic All-Big 12 First Team selections. Snider was just the third coach in Tech history to win 30-plus games and five or more ranked wins in their first season.

The 2024 regular-season schedule will begin in February 2024 but has not been announced at this time.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lubbock police tell us one person has been seriously injured in a shooting that happened in the...
Lubbock police investigating deadly Sunday night shooting
Police tell us one person has been seriously injured in a two-vehicle accident at Quaker Avenue...
1 seriously injured in crash at Quaker & South Loop
Ira Herrera, 37
Suspect charged in connection with Saturday police chase
Suzanne Somers arrives at the 29th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival on Tuesday,...
Actress Suzanne Somers, of ‘Three’s Company’ and ‘Step by Step,’ dies at 76
Lubbock Police Department Logo (LPD)
16-year-old struck by SUV after falling off top of vehicle seriously injured

Latest News

Texas Tech Tennis (File photo/KCBD)
Texas Tech women’s tennis takes home doubles title at ITA Regionals
Ashleigh Williams 30th career goal sealed the Red Raiders first-ever perfect regular season...
Williams’ 30th career goal, White’s heroics, push Texas Tech soccer to 1-0 win over Oklahoma State
Texas Tech falls to Kansas State
From first half of Texas Tech vs. K-State.
Texas Tech falls to K-State 38-21