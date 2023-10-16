Texas Tech softball ends fall campaign

LUBBOCK, Texas (News Release) - The Texas Tech softball program has announced the completion of its fall schedule after canceling its game against Odessa College which had been rescheduled.

The Red Raiders finished the fall having played five games against opponents and one intrasquad scrimmage.

The Red Raiders are coming off a 31-22 record in head coach Craig Snider’s first season leading the program that saw new program records in home runs, doubles and slugging percentage. Tech finished the 2023 season with 74 home runs, 93 doubles and had a .543 team slugging percentage. The program also established a record with 14 student-athletes earning Academic All-Big 12 First Team selections. Snider was just the third coach in Tech history to win 30-plus games and five or more ranked wins in their first season.

The 2024 regular-season schedule will begin in February 2024 but has not been announced at this time.

