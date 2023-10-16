Victory bank to launch in Lubbock Oct. 16

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Security State Bank of Winters, Texas (SSB-W) is now Victory Bank (Victory.)

Founded and led by Lubbock businesspeople and experienced bankers C. Brett McDowell, Wyatt Leavell, and Dan Pope, Victory is built on a team of more than 150 private investors who contributed $55 million in capital. Victory’s leaders and board of directors are shifting the conversation on banking in Lubbock. Instead of asking what it looks like for regional or national banks to expand into our community, Victory Bank is showing what it looks like to have local decision-makers and stakeholders.

McDowell emphasized, “Communities win when businesses grow. Our investors are business people. They know how important independent banks—making local decisions—are to the overall success of our community.” McDowell will serve as CEO and Vice-Chairman. Pope adds, “Community banks are critical to our small businesses, nonprofits, and families. They power the American Dream.” Pope will serve as Executive Chairman.

Leavell, Victory’s Chief Operating Officer, adds, “The Victory model combines Technology and Relationships—where the best bankers deliver the latest innovations and product solutions to achieve best-of-breed customer experience. Unmatched communication and speed of delivery make the Victory model different.”

Victory’s headquarters and Lubbock Banking Center is at 4710 Fourth Street in Lubbock.

The SSB-W locations in Winters and Buffalo Gap and the Abilene loan production office will also rebrand as Victory Bank. “Only the name is changing. Our loyal customers in the Big Country will still enjoy the friendly and professional banking service they expect.” McDowell said.

