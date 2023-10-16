Warmer, yet mild, temperatures start Tuesday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - This evening temperatures will linger in the 60s until about 10 p.m. Overnight lows will eventually drop down into the mid-40s with clear skies. South winds will be around 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday will be sunny and warmer. High temperatures will be in the lower 80s, with southwest winds. Wind speeds will be a little breezy, around 10 to 15 mph.

High tempertaures tomorrow (KCBD)

Tuesday night will be warmer with lows dropping into the 50s. Mostly clear conditions will continue. Breezy south winds will be around 10 to 15 mph, with guts up to 25 mph.

The forecast this week is staying mild and quiet. Temperatures in the 80s will continue with Saturday being the warmest in the upper 80s. Sunny conditions are expected throughout the week with mostly clear nights. A cold front will enter the area Wednesday night which will lead to Thursday and Friday being breezy. This front is expected to be a dry front, but the chance for an isolated shower or two cannot be ruled out just yet.

7 Day forecast (KCBD)

