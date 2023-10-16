Community Coverage Tour
Warming Trend Continues

By Collin Mertz
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 5:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Like yesterday, today we expect to gain a few degrees. Highs today range low 70s with a handful of upper 60s east of the caprock. Here in Lubbock, we expect about 72.

High Temps
High Temps(KCBD)

Skies today remain clear and winds light. Overnight lows, like the highs, are a few degrees warmer, ranging the low 40s. As we continue through the next few days, we’ll jump to the low 80s tomorrow, and mid 80s by Friday.

7 Day Forecast
7 Day Forecast(KCBD)

