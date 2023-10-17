Community Coverage Tour
43rd annual Holiday Happening Nov. 15-19

This year, as we step into our 43rd annual Holiday Happening, we’re bubbling with excitement to...
This year, as we step into our 43rd annual Holiday Happening, we're bubbling with excitement to celebrate with each of you!
By KCBD Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 12:01 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - As November breezes in, so does the cherished tradition of heralding the holiday season with the Junior League of Lubbock. With a rich history of 42 years, we’ve shared joy, shopping sprees, and heartwarming festivities. This year, as we step into our 43rd annual Holiday Happening, we’re bubbling with excitement to celebrate with each of you!

Beyond the shopping and merriment lies the heart of Holiday Happening—fueling community projects. Having raised over $7 million, we’ve touched lives across the South Plains through initiatives like South Plains Food2Kids, Kids in the Kitchen, and SPARK, alongside supporting local entities like Hope Lodge, Ronald McDonald House, and the Children’s Advocacy Center.

Please check out all of 2023′s sponsors! This event would not be possible without the generous support of our community and our sponsors!

As we revel in the onset of the holiday season, we’re thrilled to share this journey with you, cherishing our shared past while eagerly envisioning innovative ways to embrace the festive days ahead.

Mark your calendars for the 43rd annual Holiday Happening — It’s a Wonderful Life!

