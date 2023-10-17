Cherubet collects Big 12 weekly honor

IRVING, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Texas Tech cross country runner Juliet Cherubet was named the Big 12 Runner of the Week for the second-straight time the league announced Tuesday afternoon.

The weekly recognition comes after Cherubet claimed her second-straight meet win following her 6k performance this past weekend at the Arturo Barrios Invite. In that race, Cherubet crossed the end line at 19:20.70, nearly a 14-second margin ahead of the second place. Her time set a new personal best in her third race of the season.

Cherubet joins Tech great Sally Kipyego – Oct. 4 and Oct. 18, 2006 – as the only two Red Raiders to win consecutive weekly honors.

Up Next

Tech is back in action on Oct. 28, traveling to Ames, Iowa for the Big 12 Championship.

