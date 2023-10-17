Comedian Rodney Carrington returns to Buddy Holly Hall

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Triple threat Rodney Carrington just announced his 2024 comedy tour with a stop in Lubbock at The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences on January 4, 2024, at 7 p.m.

Carrington is a multi-talented comedian, actor, singer and writer, playing sold-out shows around the world as one of the top 10 highest-grossing touring comedians for the past two decades.

(He) broke through with his major label comedy CD debut “Hangin’ With Rodney” in 1998. The next few years saw nine more Top 10 comedy albums: Live, Morning Wood, Nutsack, Greatest Hits, King of the Mountains, El Nino Loco, C’mon Laugh You Bastards, Laughter’s Good and The Hits, all of which continue to receive radio airplay and regularly place on the national comedy charts. “Hangin’ With Rodney” and “Morning Wood” earned RIAA gold record certification, and his Greatest Hits (a double CD) album reached platinum status. Rodney also released “Make it Christmas” which features his original song “Camouflage and Christmas Lights,” a tribute to our military.

Tickets for Rodney Carrington go on sale to the public on Friday, October 20, 2024, at 10 a.m. (CT) and range in price from plus taxes and fees. Limited VIP Meet and Greet packages available. Tickets are available at buddyhollyhall.com, by calling ETIX at (800) 514-3849, and at The Buddy Holly Hall Box Office located at 1300 Mac Davis Lane, Monday through Friday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information visit RodneyCarrington.com.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.