KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Aly

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Aly, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter! She is a 7-year-old terrier mix who’s been at the shelter for about two months.

Aly is laid back, but still loves to play and go on adventures. She is up-to-date on all her shots, is spayed and microchipped. She can be adopted for free today at the Lubbock Animal Shelter.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check Monday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Carolina.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.