Community Coverage Tour
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag
Back to School

Lubbock man accused of shooting man during drug deal indicted

Police arrested a suspect after a shooting near a Central Lubbock hotel on Aug., 2.
Police arrested a suspect after a shooting near a Central Lubbock hotel on Aug., 2.(Lubbock Co. Detention Center)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock man has been indicted after being charged with aggravated robbery in early August.

18-year-old Noah Mejia was arrested following a civil disturbance at the 500 block of Ave. Q following a drug deal, according to police. Upon arrival, officers found 19-year-old Angel Rosellio at the intersection of 6th and Ave. Q outside of a vehicle with a gunshot wound. Rosellio was taken to University Medical Center with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

Mejia was later located at 601 Ave. Q in a hotel room. Police said Mejia was shot during the exchange of gunfire and was transported to Covenant Medical Center to treat minor injuries. He was then booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center.

Mejia’s bond is set at $350,000.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lubbock Police Department Logo (LPD)
16-year-old struck by SUV after falling off top of vehicle seriously injured
Lubbock police tell us one person has been seriously injured in a shooting that happened in the...
Lubbock police investigating deadly Sunday night shooting
Ira Herrera, 37
Suspect charged in connection with Saturday police chase
Police tell us one person has been seriously injured in a two-vehicle accident at Quaker Avenue...
1 seriously injured in crash at Quaker & South Loop
The Texas A&M Police Department confirms it is investigating a death on campus Sunday morning.
Police investigating death of Texas A&M student who appeared to fall from a balcony

Latest News

KCBD News at 4
Rodney Carrington returns to Buddy Holly Hall
Comedian Rodney Carrington returns to Buddy Holly Hall
51-year-old Robert Cooks is described as a black male weighing 155 pounds and being 5′7″ tall.
Lubbock police asking for public’s help in locating absconded sex offender
55-year-old Tommie Thomas is charged in connection to a robbery of a Family Dollar in South...
Family Dollar robbery suspect claimed he was a Lubbock city employee