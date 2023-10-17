Lubbock police asking for public’s help in locating absconded sex offender

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Investigators with the Lubbock Police Department’s Sex Assault Squad are asking for the public’s help locating an absconded registered sex offender believed to be in Lubbock.

On August 22nd, 2023 Lubbock Police Officers became aware 51-year-old Robert Cooks, a Lifetime Sex Offender registrant, had not reported his correct home address. Cooks has since failed to report his correct address and is suspected of being out of compliance for about 80 days.

Cooks has an active arrest warrant for Failure to Comply, as well as other warrants from additional agencies. Cooks is described as a black male weighing 155 pounds and being 5′7″ tall.

Anyone with information regarding Cooks’ whereabouts is asked to call Crime Line at (806) 741-1000. Callers could be eligible for a reward and can remain anonymous.

Citizens should not attempt to contact Cooks, as he is considered armed and dangerous.

