Community Coverage Tour
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag
Back to School

Lubbock police asking for public’s help in locating absconded sex offender

51-year-old Robert Cooks is described as a black male weighing 155 pounds and being 5′7″ tall.
51-year-old Robert Cooks is described as a black male weighing 155 pounds and being 5′7″ tall.(Lubbock Police Department)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:14 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Investigators with the Lubbock Police Department’s Sex Assault Squad are asking for the public’s help locating an absconded registered sex offender believed to be in Lubbock.

On August 22nd, 2023 Lubbock Police Officers became aware 51-year-old Robert Cooks, a Lifetime Sex Offender registrant, had not reported his correct home address. Cooks has since failed to report his correct address and is suspected of being out of compliance for about 80 days.

Cooks has an active arrest warrant for Failure to Comply, as well as other warrants from additional agencies. Cooks is described as a black male weighing 155 pounds and being 5′7″ tall.

Anyone with information regarding Cooks’ whereabouts is asked to call Crime Line at (806) 741-1000. Callers could be eligible for a reward and can remain anonymous.

Citizens should not attempt to contact Cooks, as he is considered armed and dangerous.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lubbock Police Department Logo (LPD)
16-year-old struck by SUV after falling off top of vehicle seriously injured
Lubbock police tell us one person has been seriously injured in a shooting that happened in the...
Lubbock police investigating deadly Sunday night shooting
Ira Herrera, 37
Suspect charged in connection with Saturday police chase
Police tell us one person has been seriously injured in a two-vehicle accident at Quaker Avenue...
1 seriously injured in crash at Quaker & South Loop
The Texas A&M Police Department confirms it is investigating a death on campus Sunday morning.
Police investigating death of Texas A&M student who appeared to fall from a balcony

Latest News

KCBD News at Noon
55-year-old Tommie Thomas is charged in connection to a robbery of a Family Dollar in South...
Family Dollar robbery suspect claimed he was a Lubbock city employee
On Daybreak Today
Tuesday morning top stories: Victim identified in deadly North Lubbock shooting
LFR (Lubbock Fire Rescue) Dive team training underwater (Lubbock Fire Rescue)
‘High-stress environment:’ LFR dive team among biggest, best equipped in Texas