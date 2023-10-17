Moonlight Musicals presents ‘Matilda’

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Inspired by the twisted genius of Roald Dahl, the Tony Award-winning Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical is the captivating masterpiece from the Royal Shakespeare Company that revels in the anarchy of childhood, the power of imagination and the inspiring story of a girl who dreams of a better life. With book by Dennis Kelly and original songs by Tim Minchin, Matilda has won 47 international awards and continues to thrill sold-out audiences of all ages around the world.

Packed with high-energy dance numbers, catchy songs and an unforgettable star turn for a young actress, Matilda is a joyous girl power romp. Children and adults alike will be thrilled and delighted by the story of the special little girl with an extraordinary imagination.

All shows start at 7:30pm

Ticket Prices: $25Prices includes Select-A-Seat fees

To buy tickets, call the Select-a-Seat Box Office: 806-770-2000, Monday through Friday, 10am to 4pm or purchase online with the links below:

