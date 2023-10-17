Community Coverage Tour
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag
Back to School

Moonlight Musicals presents ‘Matilda’

Children and adults alike will be thrilled and delighted by the story of the special little...
Children and adults alike will be thrilled and delighted by the story of the special little girl with an extraordinary imagination. All show times are 7:30 at the Moonlight Musicals Amphitheater.(City of Lubbock)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 12:07 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Inspired by the twisted genius of Roald Dahl, the Tony Award-winning Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical is the captivating masterpiece from the Royal Shakespeare Company that revels in the anarchy of childhood, the power of imagination and the inspiring story of a girl who dreams of a better life. With book by Dennis Kelly and original songs by Tim Minchin, Matilda has won 47 international awards and continues to thrill sold-out audiences of all ages around the world.

Packed with high-energy dance numbers, catchy songs and an unforgettable star turn for a young actress, Matilda is a joyous girl power romp. Children and adults alike will be thrilled and delighted by the story of the special little girl with an extraordinary imagination.

All shows start at 7:30pm

Ticket Prices: $25Prices includes Select-A-Seat fees

To buy tickets, call the Select-a-Seat Box Office: 806-770-2000, Monday through Friday, 10am to 4pm or purchase online with the links below:

BUY TICKETS - October 13

BUY TICKETS - October 14

BUY TICKETS - October 20

BUY TICKETS - October 21

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lubbock Police Department Logo (LPD)
16-year-old struck by SUV after falling off top of vehicle seriously injured
Lubbock police tell us one person has been seriously injured in a shooting that happened in the...
Lubbock police investigating deadly Sunday night shooting
Ira Herrera, 37
Suspect charged in connection with Saturday police chase
Police tell us one person has been seriously injured in a two-vehicle accident at Quaker Avenue...
1 seriously injured in crash at Quaker & South Loop
The Texas A&M Police Department confirms it is investigating a death on campus Sunday morning.
Police investigating death of Texas A&M student who appeared to fall from a balcony

Latest News

This year, as we step into our 43rd annual Holiday Happening, we’re bubbling with excitement to...
43rd annual Holiday Happening Nov. 15-19
Lubbock Christian University logo (Courtesy LCU)
LCU Symphonic Band hosting benefit concert for Haven Animal Shelter
Come support Team Luke Hope for Minds at our Fifth Annual 5k Fun Run supporting children with...
Team Luke Hope for Minds 5K Glow Run and Trunk-or-Treat
Noon Notebook: Team Luke Hope for Minds 5K Glow Run and Trunk-or-Treat