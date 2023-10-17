Community Coverage Tour
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag
Back to School

Much Warmer Today!

By Collin Mertz
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 8:46 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - High temps jump dramatically from the low 70s of yesterday to the low 80s this afternoon. Lots of sunshine and clear skies. Winds pick up in the late morning and continue through the afternoon.

7 day forecast
7 day forecast(KCBD)

Temps continue to warm over several days, hitting the mid-80s by Thursday, upper 80s by Friday, continuing through the weekend and topping out at 89 on Sunday.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lubbock Police Department Logo (LPD)
16-year-old struck by SUV after falling off top of vehicle seriously injured
Lubbock police tell us one person has been seriously injured in a shooting that happened in the...
Lubbock police investigating deadly Sunday night shooting
Ira Herrera, 37
Suspect charged in connection with Saturday police chase
Police tell us one person has been seriously injured in a two-vehicle accident at Quaker Avenue...
1 seriously injured in crash at Quaker & South Loop
The Texas A&M Police Department confirms it is investigating a death on campus Sunday morning.
Police investigating death of Texas A&M student who appeared to fall from a balcony

Latest News

Daybreak Today Weather - Tuesday, Oct. 17
High tempertaures tomorrow
Warmer, yet mild, temperatures start Tuesday
Tuesday will be sunny and warmer. High temperatures will be in the lower 80s, with southwest...
KCBD News at 10 Weather - Monday, Oct. 16
Warmer, yet mild, temperatures start Tuesday
KCBD News at 6 Weather - Monday, Oct. 16