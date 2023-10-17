Much Warmer Today!

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - High temps jump dramatically from the low 70s of yesterday to the low 80s this afternoon. Lots of sunshine and clear skies. Winds pick up in the late morning and continue through the afternoon.

7 day forecast (KCBD)

Temps continue to warm over several days, hitting the mid-80s by Thursday, upper 80s by Friday, continuing through the weekend and topping out at 89 on Sunday.

