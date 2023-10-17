Community Coverage Tour
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag
Back to School

Piland named new president of Western Bank mortgage division

Piland brings eighteen years of market expertise to Western Bank mortgage.
Piland brings eighteen years of market expertise to Western Bank mortgage.(Mark Umstot | Western Bank)
By Brandon Soliz
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Western Bank announced Allyn Piland as president of the new Western Bank mortgage division on Tuesday, according to a news release.

Piland is a Lubbock native and a Texas Tech graduate. During her 18 years of market expertise, Piland has served markets across Texas and New Mexico.

CEO Dan Odom said Piland brings a good reputation of leadership and success to the organization along with a dedication to customer service.

“Western Bank has an outstanding reputation, and I am thrilled to join a growing local bank,” Piland said in the release. “I look forward to continuing the success in the mortgage division.”

Western Bank is a community bank with headquarters in Lubbock and branches throughout the Panhandle, South Plains, Permian Basin and Big Country.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lubbock Police Department Logo (LPD)
16-year-old struck by SUV after falling off top of vehicle seriously injured
Lubbock police tell us one person has been seriously injured in a shooting that happened in the...
Lubbock police investigating deadly Sunday night shooting
Ira Herrera, 37
Suspect charged in connection with Saturday police chase
Police tell us one person has been seriously injured in a two-vehicle accident at Quaker Avenue...
1 seriously injured in crash at Quaker & South Loop
The Texas A&M Police Department confirms it is investigating a death on campus Sunday morning.
Police investigating death of Texas A&M student who appeared to fall from a balcony

Latest News

Police arrested a suspect after a shooting near a Central Lubbock hotel on Aug., 2.
Lubbock man accused of shooting man during drug deal indicted
Rodney Carrington returns to Buddy Holly Hall
Comedian Rodney Carrington returns to Buddy Holly Hall
51-year-old Robert Cooks is described as a black male weighing 155 pounds and being 5′7″ tall.
Lubbock police asking for public’s help in locating absconded sex offender
55-year-old Tommie Thomas is charged in connection to a robbery of a Family Dollar in South...
Family Dollar robbery suspect claimed he was a Lubbock city employee
On Daybreak Today
Tuesday morning top stories: Victim identified in deadly North Lubbock shooting