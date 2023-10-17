Piland named new president of Western Bank mortgage division

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Western Bank announced Allyn Piland as president of the new Western Bank mortgage division on Tuesday, according to a news release.

Piland is a Lubbock native and a Texas Tech graduate. During her 18 years of market expertise, Piland has served markets across Texas and New Mexico.

CEO Dan Odom said Piland brings a good reputation of leadership and success to the organization along with a dedication to customer service.

“Western Bank has an outstanding reputation, and I am thrilled to join a growing local bank,” Piland said in the release. “I look forward to continuing the success in the mortgage division.”

Western Bank is a community bank with headquarters in Lubbock and branches throughout the Panhandle, South Plains, Permian Basin and Big Country.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.