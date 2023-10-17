Texas Tech professor receives portion of $13 million grant for lung research

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lung Association invests in trailblazing research and innovative approaches to alleviate the burden of lung disease.

Adam Smith, an associate professor with Texas Tech University, was one of many recognized for his research in the subject. Smith’s team is working to identify variants involved in lung cancer in hopes to improve patient treatment. Smith stated his research is focused on the EGFR gene. Over 30 percent of all non-small cell lung carcinomas experience a mutation in this gene.

“The major cause of lung cancer are genetic mutations, the mutation causes a problem in the protein and that’s what the drug is trying to target,” Smith said.

Smith stated the current drug used to treat lung cancer patients can essentially extend the patient’s life for one or two more years.

“At the moment that’s the best that we can do, so there’s still a lot of progress that we need to make to be able to stop the cancer progression permanently,” Smith said.

Through his lab research, Smith and his team will look at cells and measure how proteins interact on the cell surface, so clinicians can better improve drug treatment.

“So we’re trying to provide insight in how these proteins function and then we collaborate with clinicians that are gonna decide exactly how to change patient treatment,” Smith said.

This grant from the American Lung Association will not only help fund materials for his research, but also go towards the graduate students involved, showing them there is always more to learn.

“It’s the part that motivates, me watching students go from not knowing much to knowing a lot, there really are lots of things that we don’t know there’s sort of a frontier and edge where were really not sure beyond that point,” Smith said.

The American lung Association Research Institute awarded more than $13 million in grants to fund more than 100 innovative projects.

