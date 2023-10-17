Tuesday morning top stories: Victim identified in deadly North Lubbock shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Police investigating deadly North Lubbock shooting

Police identified the victim in a deadly shooting Sunday night near 3rd and Boston

Investigators say someone shot 29-year-old Nicco Reyes during a fight

Full story here: Lubbock police investigating deadly Sunday night shooting

Republicans could hold another vote today to elect new Speaker of the House

Ohio Congressman Jim Jordan is hoping to take up the speaker’s gavel

But, there is no word if he has enough support among Republicans

Details here: Republicans will try to elect Trump ally Rep. Jim Jordan as House speaker but GOP holdouts remain

Biden to travel to Israel

President Biden will travel to Israel tomorrow

He plans to meet with Israel’s Prime Minister in a show of support against the terrorist group Hamas

Read more here: Biden will head to Israel and Jordan as concerns mount that Israel-Hamas conflict will spread

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Angie Winn and Steve Divine for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.