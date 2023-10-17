Tuesday morning top stories: Victim identified in deadly North Lubbock shooting
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 7:13 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,
Police investigating deadly North Lubbock shooting
- Police identified the victim in a deadly shooting Sunday night near 3rd and Boston
- Investigators say someone shot 29-year-old Nicco Reyes during a fight
- Full story here: Lubbock police investigating deadly Sunday night shooting
Republicans could hold another vote today to elect new Speaker of the House
- Ohio Congressman Jim Jordan is hoping to take up the speaker’s gavel
- But, there is no word if he has enough support among Republicans
- Details here: Republicans will try to elect Trump ally Rep. Jim Jordan as House speaker but GOP holdouts remain
Biden to travel to Israel
- President Biden will travel to Israel tomorrow
- He plans to meet with Israel’s Prime Minister in a show of support against the terrorist group Hamas
- Read more here: Biden will head to Israel and Jordan as concerns mount that Israel-Hamas conflict will spread
For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.
As always, be sure to join Angie Winn and Steve Divine for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.