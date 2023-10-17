Community Coverage Tour
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag
Back to School

Weak front tomorrow, mild temperatures continue

By Shania Jackson
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Since we have had a warmer day today overnight lows will be just a bit warmer. Lows across the area will be in the lower 50s, with mostly clear skies tonight. South winds will be a little breezy, just around 10 to 15 mph.

Tonights forecast lows
Tonights forecast lows(KCBD)

Wednesday will be warmer again with highs in the mid-80s across the area. Sunny skies are expected with southwest winds in the morning around 5 to 10 mph. In the afternoon and evening a cold front will enter the area. This front will bring a breezy, north wind around 15 mph.

Wednesday evening will be cooler after the front begins to pass through the area. Overnight lows will drop down into the 40s for most of us, with clear skies. North winds will continue to be breezy around 15 to 20 mph. The cold front is not expected to bring rain with it. It is a dry and weak front that will not change our temperatures much. We are mainly expecting windy conditions to be associated with the front.

7 Day winds
7 Day winds(KCBD)

Thursday’s highs will be in the lower 80s and north winds will continue. Temperatures will continue to warm up moving into Friday. By Saturday and Sunday we expect things to be in the upper 80s possibly seeing a few 90s across the area. Once we get to next Monday, temperatures will begin to cool down as rain chances begin to increase.

7 Day forecast
7 Day forecast(KCBD)

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lubbock Police Department Logo (LPD)
16-year-old struck by SUV after falling off top of vehicle seriously injured
Lubbock police tell us one person has been seriously injured in a shooting that happened in the...
Lubbock police investigating deadly Sunday night shooting
Ira Herrera, 37
Suspect charged in connection with Saturday police chase
Police tell us one person has been seriously injured in a two-vehicle accident at Quaker Avenue...
1 seriously injured in crash at Quaker & South Loop
The Texas A&M Police Department confirms it is investigating a death on campus Sunday morning.
Police investigating death of Texas A&M student who appeared to fall from a balcony

Latest News

7 day forecast
Much Warmer Today!
KCBD Midday Weather Update - Tuesday, Oct. 17
Good Day Lubbock Weather - Tuesday, Oct. 17
Daybreak Today Weather - Tuesday, Oct. 17