Weak front tomorrow, mild temperatures continue

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Since we have had a warmer day today overnight lows will be just a bit warmer. Lows across the area will be in the lower 50s, with mostly clear skies tonight. South winds will be a little breezy, just around 10 to 15 mph.

Tonights forecast lows (KCBD)

Wednesday will be warmer again with highs in the mid-80s across the area. Sunny skies are expected with southwest winds in the morning around 5 to 10 mph. In the afternoon and evening a cold front will enter the area. This front will bring a breezy, north wind around 15 mph.

Wednesday evening will be cooler after the front begins to pass through the area. Overnight lows will drop down into the 40s for most of us, with clear skies. North winds will continue to be breezy around 15 to 20 mph. The cold front is not expected to bring rain with it. It is a dry and weak front that will not change our temperatures much. We are mainly expecting windy conditions to be associated with the front.

7 Day winds (KCBD)

Thursday’s highs will be in the lower 80s and north winds will continue. Temperatures will continue to warm up moving into Friday. By Saturday and Sunday we expect things to be in the upper 80s possibly seeing a few 90s across the area. Once we get to next Monday, temperatures will begin to cool down as rain chances begin to increase.

7 Day forecast (KCBD)

