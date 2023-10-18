Community Coverage Tour
Bandidos gang member on trial after 50th Street Caboose shooting

Alfredo Paez Jr.
By KCBD Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A member of the Banditos motorcycle gang is on trial this week after a 2020 shooting at the 50th Street Caboose bar and restaurant.

On Nov. 12, 2020, police were called to the bar for reports of gunfire. When they arrived, the front windows had been shattered and shell casings were found on the ground.

The people involved in the shooting were part of two motorcycle gangs: the Bandidos and the Kinfolk. Police stated a group with the Kinfolk gang was drinking and playing pool in the northeast corner of the bar. A member of the Bandidos reportedly walked over to the pool table and picked up one of the pool balls. Two of the individuals playing pool became upset and pulled out guns, according to police.

Alfredo Paez, Jr. of Lubbock, another member of the Bandidos, was in a hallway just south of the bar area while this situation unfolded, according to police. Paez reportedly walked into the bar area and also pulled out a gun; he opened fire toward the front of the business. Two shots struck one person.

After the shooting began, people flooded out of the bar. Paez also exited the bar, hopped on his motorcycle and drove away from the scene.

Paez was taken into custody nearly one month after the shooting on Dec. 3. He was indicted on four counts of aggravated assault and one count of deadly conduct.

Jury selection for Paez’s trial was on Tuesday. He is currently charged with seven counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

