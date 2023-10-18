Childhood stories bring two Wayland Baptist students together on a mission to help others

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The sharing of childhood stories now has two Wayland Baptist students on a mission to help others.

The students told us how a sandwich can change a community.

Yireh Moreno, a student at Wayland Baptist University at Plainview, grew up in a loving home but with some unfortunate circumstances. That’s when a neighbor stepped in.

“She started to bring us food and giving us groceries and my mom was like ‘Why are you doing this? We didn’t ask for this.’ and she said ‘God put it in my heart to give it to y’all.’” Moreno said.

Yireh knew from that day on she wanted to be that big-hearted neighbor for someone else.

“These aren’t just any people. They are God’s kids, too. Just how we are they are, it’s just about helping one another,” Yireh said.

She met Baily West after joining the wrestling team, who gave out groceries to those struggling through COVID with his church. This led him to expand outside his ministry and give back, until his passion to serve others grew into a non-profit called Kuts for Christ.

“We just go out there, we cut their hair. Partner with other ministries to feed them, to clothe them, to pray for them,” West said.

Hungry after a volleyball game, Yireh and Baily shared their stories with each other.

“We went to Subway and they were almost closing so they had an extra sandwich left and I told Baily there was a woman behind Subway that was homeless and we should probably give it to her,” Yireh said.

Yireh said, they realized this was not the only opportunity they had to help others in their community. That same night they got ingredients to make sandwiches and gave them to others in need.

“The smile...they forget that they’re on the street, even if it’s just for 30 minutes, even if it’s just for that moment, they forget about it,” Yireh said.

Now, Yireh and Baily say their mission is to continue passing out sandwiches in a fight against hunger. To join their fight, you can email Yirah at yicam426@gmail.com or DM their Instagrams: Yireh Moreno @yireh.moreno and Baily West @b.easy.htx.

